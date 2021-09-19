Purple revolution to extend across J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the technologies developed by

CSIR would be implemented in J&K to maximum possible extent so that works like purple revolution of lavender cultivation under the aroma mission could be implemented in other areas across J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the valedictory session of one-day workshop on CSIR initiatives for science and technology-led development in J&K at SKICC here, the LG expressed gratitude to Singh for bringing together the scientists of the premier institutes of CSIR and taking initiative for accelerating J&K’s development through the intervention of science and technology.

Earlier, inaugurating the workshop Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and DoPT Jitendra Singh said that J&K had become a pioneer of the purple (lavender) revolution in India after taking lead in the production of lavender in different parts of J&K.

Singh said that as every sector was increasingly becoming dependent on technology, awareness among the stakeholders was essential for optimum outcomes. Science and technology is the priority sector of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under his dynamic leadership there is a visible change for the past many years in this field, he said.

Complimenting the organisers of the workshop, Singh said that such workshops were the need of the hour as awareness was a must for optimum outcomes as the dependency of several sectors on technology was increasing day-by-day. He underscored that there was a need to commit to technological tools as there was no other option to compete without it.

“Indians have had a strong scientific temper for ages and we have talent in abundance and with this talent, India is bound to be the world leader in the technological sector. We ought to be the frontline leader of space technology and India is far ahead of many developed countries in this field,” the minister said.