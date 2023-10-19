‘Purpose of compassionate appointment is to provide succour to family of deceased’

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Wednesday directed the concerned drawing and disbursing authority in the Health Department to submit a certificate indicating Rs 10,000 is paid every month to the parents of a deceased chauffeur from the salary of a nursing orderly who was given the job following her husband’s death.

The court observed: “The purpose of compassionate appointment is to provide succour to the family of the deceased to avoid the hardships arising out of the sudden death of the bread earner.”

Issuing notice to the government for a response within six weeks on a petition by the nursing orderly who was appointed under SRO 43, a bench of Member (J), M S Latif, and Member (A), Prasant Kumar, held that the government order dated September 1, 2023, would remain stayed “provided the petitioner deposits a monthly amount of Rs 10,000 in the account of the parents of the deceased”.

The nursing orderly was appointed against the available post in district Pulwama on compassionate grounds under SRO 43 following the death of her husband in harness on December 23, 2016, who was working as a chauffeur in the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK).