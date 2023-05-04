Put in every effort to achieve timely results: DC Pulwama to officers

Pulwama: In order to take an appraisal of the progress of the effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom today presided over a meeting of concerned officers here.

At the outset, the DC in his opening remarks asserted that the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is being monitored by District Administration Pulwama on a daily basis and every effort is being made to ensure that 100% saturation is made for all works undertaken under JJM scheme.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed in detail the physical and financial progress of the works being executed under the JJM. While discussing the measures for water quality monitoring and surveillance system, the meeting was informed that Pulwama district is provided with 5 testing labs for quality water through field testing kits till date.