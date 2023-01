Srinagar: The famous Sufi personality of Aishmuqam, Abdul Qadir Bab, passed away today.

A pal of gloom descended on the areas after his death and his followers received the news about his passing away with shock.

Reports said that Qadir Bab had gone to Jammu and suddenly forced his associates today to return to Latroo in Aishmuqam, where he breathed his last.