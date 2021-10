Srinagar: The residents of various areas of Kupwara district have appreciated J&K Road Transport Corporation (RTC) management for starting bus service from Qadir Abad Kupwara to Srinagar via Gushi area.

The bus Service would cater to the areas of Block Qadir Abad, Awora, Laderwan, Trehgam, Hayen, Batergam, Gulgam, Kunan, Poshpora, Gushi, Hatmula, Kawari, Jagarpora and Nagri.