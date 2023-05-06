Qayoom Wani welcomes Sulaiman Bhat into JKCSF

The leaders of JKCSF expressed happiness and welcomed him. They hoped that the experience , dedication and honesty with vision will definitely contribute in making JKCSF a vibrant social organisation which will fight social evils ,drug addiction and l raise voice against all injustice with the people of Jammu and Kashmir on non- political bases .

Qayoom Wani termed Mohmmad Sualiman as an exemplary trade union leader and saluted his struggle in the trade union movement.He was jailed so many time for employees cause.

Wani termed his entry as a welcome step “which will help us in making JKCSF a vibrant social organisation which will deal with the chronic social issues confronting the society.” Nusrt Ahmad Beigh alongwith all the leader garlanded him at the time of his joining .