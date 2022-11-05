Qayoom Wani's plea to govt

“Most of them are senior citizen who do notr have money even for medicine. This is injustice on the part of authorities. Since 2009, teachers are waiting for their pending demands but authorities are turning blind eye to them. Employees from school education department, both in service and retired are waiting for regularization and post-retirement benefits respectively,” Wani said.

He said that they are nation builders and have taught children during unfavorable conditions and that authorities should remember that. Association appealed Director Education and other higher officials to address their issues so that they don’t have to come on roads.