Question of survival for migrant workers

Srinagar/Saharanpur: How to make both ends meet? That is the question haunting Jehangir Ansari, a small-time carpenter in Saharanpur whose father was shot dead in Kashmir, leaving him grappling with grief and also an uncertain, bleak future with few work prospects.

Sageer Ansari was gunned down on Saturday in south Kashmir’s Litter village where he had been working as a carpenter for the last couple of years, one in the spate of civilian killings in Kashmir that has triggered an exodus of migrant labourers who are queuing up outside bus and train stations to return home.

“Together with Abba (father), we used to run the household. Now I am wondering what to do as there is not much work over here and I can’t think of taking up his job over there (Kashmir),” Jehangir told PTI over the phone from Saharanpur.

Naseem, Sageer Ansari’s younger brother, said they received a call asking them to collect the body.

“We received a call that Sageer Bhai is no more, and we were asked to collect his body from Jammu. We left that very moment and did the needful, and brought his body home,” he said.