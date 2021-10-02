Quit electoral politics, support PC to consolidate Muslim votes in J&K: Lone to Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: People's Conference chief Sajad Lone on Saturday said that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah should quit electoral politics and support his party in order to consolidate Muslim votes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters here after former legislator and senior Peoples Democratic Party leader Nizam-ud-Din Bhat joined the JKPC, Lone was responding to a question about Abdullah's remarks that attempts are being made to divide Muslim votes in J-K by propping up new political parties.

"If he (Abdullah) thinks that way, then let him not contest elections and support us. That way the Muslim vote will not get divided," the JKPC chief said. "His (Abdullah's) daddy (Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah) was a chief minister, he himself was and his son (Omar Abdullah) also (was a chief minister). So now if a poor man's son becomes a chief minister... Is there any objection to it?" he asked.

He said his party is ready to take the NC's support. "Let them support us. I will do whatever he (Abdullah) says (then)," Lone said.