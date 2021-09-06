Rafiabad residents demand macdamisation of left out Binner-Shutloo road stretch

However, if Binner-Shutloo road is completed, it would shorten the distance by 10 km. “The road completion will be a relief for the people of the area, especially the residents of Shutloo, Binner, Gujjar Top, and Rohama besides several other villages,” said Muhammad Ashraf of Shutloo Rafiabad. Highlighting the importance of this road stretch, Tahir Ahmad Bhat of Shutloo village said that the completion of the road would boost the local economy dependent on fruit business.

“Scores of orchards are located all along the Binner-Shutloo road stretch. The completion of the road will act as a bypass for dozens of villages. The shortened distance besides better road connectivity will ensure that apple growers of the area will have an easy mode of transportation, which will slash the cost of transportation of apple boxes,” he said. “Besides, in case of an emergency, a patient can be shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Baramulla from Rafiabad in less time and chances of saving the lives of critical patients will remain high as they can be shifted to the hospital during the golden hour.” The Incharge AEE, Sub Division R&B Rafiabad, A M Fakhtoo told Greater Kashmir that the work on the road would start within a week’s time.

“The delay was due to the landslides which occurred in the area during the recent rainy season. The soling has been done and now macadamisation will be started soon,” he said.