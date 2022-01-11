Rafiabad residents demand rollback of water tariff hike

Baramulla: The residents of Watergam Rafiabad and its adjoining villages in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Tuesday staged a protest demonstration demanding immediate rollback of water tariff hike.

The protestors said that the increase in water tariff was unjustified and that the decision would increase the miseries of the people already struggling because of inflation.

“The water tariff hike will be a huge blow to the people,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a protestor at Watergam, Rafiabad. “The administration is multiplying our woes instead of easing our hardships. Such decisions which are not people-friendly need to be rolled back immediately.”