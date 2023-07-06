Rafiabad residents rue lack of basic amenities

Sopore : The residents of Rehmatabad Watergam in the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have complained of a lack of basic amenities in their area while blaming the administration for their miseries.

The aggrieved locals said that there is a shortage of drinking water facilities, dilapidated roads and damaged electricity poles and wires in the area. "The area has been overlooked by the successive regimes and nobody seems to be taking our issues seriously,” they said.

“We don't get the benefits of living within the municipal council limits. We have been victimised by the so-called leaders who only visit us for votes,” said Mubashir Ahmad, a local resident. "We have approached the administration many times for basic facilities in our area but nothing has been done on the ground," Mubashir said.