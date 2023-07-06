Rafiabad residents rue lack of basic amenities

Sopore : The residents of Rehmatabad Watergam in the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have complained of a lack of basic amenities in their area while blaming the administration for their miseries.
The aggrieved locals said that there is a shortage of drinking water facilities, dilapidated roads and damaged electricity poles and wires in the area. "The area has been overlooked by the successive regimes and nobody seems to be taking our issues seriously,” they said.
“We don't get the benefits of living within the municipal council limits. We have been victimised by the so-called leaders who only visit us for votes,” said Mubashir Ahmad, a local resident. "We have approached the administration many times for basic facilities in our area but nothing has been done on the ground," Mubashir said.
The residents also said that they are living under constant fear due to low-lying electric wires tied with trees and decaying electric poles. “Low tension wires in our area have been tied with trees in the absence of poles. The electric lines touch the roofs of houses and trees on roads which is posing a risk to lives and properties,” said Mohammad Humza, another local resident.
Similarly, the locals accused the Jal Shakti department, Watergam of providing them with a contaminated water supply. “The authorities have turned a deaf ear towards our repeated pleas. We are being forced to drink contaminated water and the department is making no efforts to ease our difficulties,” they said.
The residents have appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to look into the matter and redress their grievances at the earliest.