Rafiq Ahmad posted as CE R&B Kashmir

Srinagar: Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq was Monday posted as incharge Chief Engineer of Roads and Building Department, Kashmir.

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), Shailendra Kumar has ordered transfer of incharge chief engineers (civil).

Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq has been posted as Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Tanvir Mir has been posted as Chief Engineer, PMGSY, Kashmir, vice Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq.

Shakti Sagar has been posted as Chief Engineer ERA and Mufti Imran Shah Chief Engineer SKIMS, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.