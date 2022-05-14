Rahul Bhat's family sought his transfer but administration took no action: Colleagues

Sheikhpora: The family of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit staff who was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, had sought his transfer from Chadoora citing threat to his life, but the administration took no action, his colleagues claimed on Saturday.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.