Rahul Gandhi arriving today on personal visit

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday on a personal visit, sources said.
He is also scheduled to visit Gulmarg for a few days from tomorrow.
They said this visit of Rahul Gandhi to Kashmir is purely a personal visit as he wants to take some time off from his busy schedule.
Meanwhile, chief spokesperson J&K Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Srinagar tomorrow and later leave for Gulmarg for a few days.
“This visit is personal and has nothing to do with any official or party activity,” he said.
Meanwhile, sources said Rahul Gandhi may also be joined by former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Gulmarg.