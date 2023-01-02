Rahul Gandhi to hoist national flag in Srinagar on Jan 30

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will end in Srinagar on January 30 with hoisting of the national flag after it resumes on January 3 after covering 9 states and a Union Territory in its first leg, party leaders said on Monday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered 3,122 km so far from Gandhi Mandapam in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi. Over 108 days, it has covered 49 districts in 9 states and a Union Territory - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

Congress General Secretary, in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said: “Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Yatris have been meeting, interacting, and conveying the message of Bharat Jodo to tens of thousands of people every single day. This Yatra is truly a Yatra for listening to the people of India. The Yatra listens to people through large numbers of meetings.”