Rains bring cheer to apple farmers in south Kashmir

Shopian: The much awaited rains on Thursday brought cheers to the apple growers across south Kashmir.

The rains, which had been lashing the south Kashmir since Wednesday evening brought respite to the thousands of apple growers in the area.

"We heaved a sigh of relief. Rains are crucial for both the production and quality of the fruit", said Mohammad Ashraf Wani, a fruit grower and former president Fruit Mandi Shopian.