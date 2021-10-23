Rains cause water logging across Kupwara, upper reaches witness light snowfall

Kupwara: Incessant rains which started Friday evening continued to pour in the plains while light snowfall was witnessed in the higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

The higher reaches including Z-Gali Machil, Ferkhian Top Keran, Sadna Top, Budnamal, Reshwari Mawer, Bangus Valley, Kumkadi and Jumgund witnessed 1 to 2 inch snowfall during night.