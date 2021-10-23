Rains cause water logging across Kupwara, upper reaches witness light snowfall

Kupwara: Incessant rains which started Friday evening continued to pour in the plains while light snowfall was witnessed in the higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
The higher reaches including Z-Gali Machil, Ferkhian Top Keran, Sadna Top, Budnamal, Reshwari Mawer, Bangus Valley, Kumkadi and Jumgund witnessed 1 to 2 inch snowfall during night.
However, the traffic plied smoothly on all roads leading to higher reaches.
Incessant rains have drastically brought down the temperature compelling people to wear woolens and put on traditional Kashmiri Pheran.
People could also be seen using Kangris (firepots) for warmth.
“We haven’t witnessed such bone-chilling cold in the month of October. Reports of snowfall in Shopian have made farmers apprehensive. May Almighty save us from the wrath,” said a local from Handwara.
People across the district complained that water logging was causing serious problems in their movement on roads.
Complaints poured in from Kupwara town where people faced a lot of problems due to water logging and they could be seen navigating through the waters.
Due to incessant rains, the water level had increased in different water bodies including Pohrupeth rivulet, Nallah Talri, Mawer, Lolab, Kehmil, Hodh and Nallah Hyhama.
A senior horticulture officer said that in case of snowfall in plains, people should brush off it regularly from apple trees to thwart any damage.
Meanwhile, the district administration has advised people from the upper reaches not to venture outside unnecessarily.