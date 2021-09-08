Rains damage Kangota bridge

Rajouri: Life of people living in remote village Kangota has been badly affected since Tuesday evening after the lone footbridge in the area suffered damage due to heavy rainfall, forcing people to wade through the rivulet.

People of the area including panchayat representative Muhammad Farooq Inqlabi said that due to heavy rains last evening, the only bridge connecting Kangota Gundi village with Budhal town and Rajouri district got damaged.

“Built at the site of Aans rivulet, this bridge is very old and we have repeatedly urged the administration to rebuild it but our demands have not been met,” locals said. “Due to the damage to the bridge, people are left with no other option but to wade through the Aans rivulet, which has a huge flow of water.”

They said that hundreds of people used the bridge to reach Budhal and Kotranka.

Locals requested the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri to start the construction work on the bridge without delay keeping in view the plight of the people.

Inqlabi appealed to the people not to try to cross the bridge until it was rebuilt.

He said that the use of this bridge could lead to casualties.