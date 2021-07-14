Rains disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway

Ramban: Incessant rains disrupted the vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway between Nashri and Banihal since Tuesday night.

Incessant rains that lashed in the area Tuesday night triggered multiple land and mudslides on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway between Nashri and Banihal sector of the highway due to which hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the highway remained stranded at Ramban, Chanderkote, Dalwass, Nashri and various other places till road maintenance agency cleared the highway between Nashri and Banihal Wednesday afternoon.

A traffic official said hundreds of light motor vehicles and trucks enroute Jammu and Srinagar got stranded at various places between Nashri and Banihal.

He said mud and landslides triggered due to incessant rains at Cafeteria Morh Ramban Seri and various other places halted vehicular traffic on the highway till the contractor company of NHAI cleared the highway Wednesday afternoon.