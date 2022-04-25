Rains, hailstorm hit parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Kashmir Valley on Monday even as weatherman forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27.
“Mainly dry & hot weather most likely during 26-27th in J&K (significant rise in day temperature in Jammu region and mainly dry in Ladakh till ending April,” he said.
He said on Monday evening, thunderstorm along with massive hailstorm occurred at many places of North Kashmir whereas weather remained cloudy in Jammu and overcast with strong wind at scattered places of Ladakh.
Hailstorm wreaked havoc in many villages of Baramulla and Kupwara district causing damage to apple orchards walnut trees.
Hailstorm started at 5.32 pm and lasted for about 8 minutes which resulted in heavy damage to apple, walnuts cherry and vegetable gardens at some villages including Puthwari Nowgam, Reshwari , Yahama, Mawerbala, Lawoosa Qalamabad Audoora, Shatgund bala and Drangsoo.
“This year, we expected a good crop as our orchards seemed to be abundant with apples, but the hail storm dashed all our hopes,” locals said. They urged the government to help them as they had suffered huge losses for the past many years.
In the Handwara Rajwar and Qaziabad areas damage to the apple orchards has also been reported. Reports of damage to standing crop due to hail storm was received from Baramulla district including Hasmat Pora, Path Bug, Brat, Gundray, Hamray, Bulagam, Bochu, Renji, Waripora Bala, Gulbrag, Kunzer, Khaipora Bala, Druroo, Batapora Sagri, Tangapora, Zalpora, Nowgam, Chaku, Sultanpora Khai, Lolipora, Trikolbal, Aglar, Usna Khai, Gund Chander Hama, Palpora, Khushal Pora, Sudrabal, Hanjiwera Payeen, Paki pora, Sheerpora Bangil, Siri warapora, Ahmad pora, Seriguo Dangerpora, Sherabad Khore, Mamoosa, Kaanloo, Sonim, Pattan, Bahrampora, Magam, Waripora, Chandilora, Tangmarg, Nangirpora Mughama, Motipora and Kunzer.
Earlier a MeT official said that Srinagar received traces of rain overnight till 0830 hours today even as it recorded a low of 12.2°C against 7.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Gulmarg had 1.2 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.4°C against 0.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 3.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 1.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 10.9°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C below normal for the district.
Qazigund recorded a low of 9.6°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 2.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.7°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 1.0°C last night. The temperature was 5.4°C above normal for the place, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 24.0°C against 20.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 14.2°C and Bhaderwah 11.7°C, the official said. (GNS)