Rains, hailstorm hit parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Kashmir Valley on Monday even as weatherman forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27.

“Mainly dry & hot weather most likely during 26-27th in J&K (significant rise in day temperature in Jammu region and mainly dry in Ladakh till ending April,” he said.

He said on Monday evening, thunderstorm along with massive hailstorm occurred at many places of North Kashmir whereas weather remained cloudy in Jammu and overcast with strong wind at scattered places of Ladakh.