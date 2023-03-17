Rains in Kashmir | More precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir on Friday received light rains even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.

“There were light scattered rains in parts of Kashmir on Friday,” MeT officials said. “Intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected whereas snowfall is likely over higher reaches from March 18 to 20.”

They said that there was no forecast of heavy rain and snow during this time.