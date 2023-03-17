Rains in Kashmir | More precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir on Friday received light rains even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.
“There were light scattered rains in parts of Kashmir on Friday,” MeT officials said. “Intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected whereas snowfall is likely over higher reaches from March 18 to 20.”
They said that there was no forecast of heavy rain and snow during this time.
The farmers have been urged to postpone spraying insecticides and pesticides in the orchards during this period.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius against 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius against 0.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius against 6.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius against 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said mercury in Kupwara settled at 4.3 degrees Celsius against 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 14.3 degrees Celsius against 15 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in cold desert Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and Drass minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.