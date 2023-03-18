Rains in plains, mercury level drops

Srinagar: Most parts of Kashmir were lashed by light rains that led to subsequent drop in temperatures across J&K even as Meteorological Department has predicted continue precipitation till Monday.

“There have been light scattered rains in most parts of J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said here adding that rains led to drop in mercury at most places in Union Territory.

“Intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected whereas snowfall is likely over higher reaches from March till 20,” the officials said, adding, “There is no forecast of any heavy rain and snow during the time.”