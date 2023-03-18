Rains in plains, mercury level drops

Srinagar: Most parts of Kashmir were lashed by light rains that led to subsequent drop in temperatures across J&K even as Meteorological Department has predicted continue precipitation till Monday.
“There have been light scattered rains in most parts of J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said here adding that rains led to drop in mercury at most places in Union Territory.
“Intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected whereas snowfall is likely over higher reaches from March till 20,” the officials said, adding, “There is no forecast of any heavy rain and snow during the time.”
MeT officials said that Srinagar received 1mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 3.8mm, Pahalgam 2.1mm, Kupwara 00mm, Kokernag 28.4mm, Gulmarag 0.6mm, Jammu 1.4mm, Banihal 41.8mm, Batote 23.2mm, Katra 5.8mm, Bhaderwah 6.3mm and Kathua 7.4mm.
Srinagar, they said recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal in summer capital.
Officials said Qazigund,recorded a low of 3.8°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
They said Pahalgam, recorded a low of 2.1°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal at tourist resort.