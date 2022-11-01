Rains in plains, snowfall in Drass

Srinagar: The plains of Kashmir received rains and higher reaches light snowfall during the last 24 hours and Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation on Wednesday.
“There were light rains inn plains in most parts of J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir. “Fresh light snowfall was there on higher reaches.”
They said that Drass area of Kargil also received light intermittent snowfall during last 24 hours.
About the Wednesday, MeT officials said that weather will be generally cloudy.
“There is possibility of light to moderate rain and snowfall (1 to 2 inches over middle and higher reaches),” they said adding that there were no chances of snowfall in the plains.
From November 5 to 8, officials said weather was expected to be cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches.
“There is no forecast of heavy snowfall (forecast confidence upto 75%),” an official said.
He said snowfall and low temperature during the day may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sinthantop, Mugal road during November 5 to 7.
Giving the breakup, MeT officials said Srinagar received 1.8 mm of rainfall overnight till 8:30 hours. Qazigund had traces of it while Phalgam received 0.5 mm, Kupwara 0.2 mm and Gulmarg 0.8 mm.