Rains in plains, snowfall in Drass

Srinagar: The plains of Kashmir received rains and higher reaches light snowfall during the last 24 hours and Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation on Wednesday.

“There were light rains inn plains in most parts of J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir. “Fresh light snowfall was there on higher reaches.”

They said that Drass area of Kargil also received light intermittent snowfall during last 24 hours.