Rains lash plains; higher reaches receive snowfall

Srinagar: The upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall and the plains received light rains during the last 24 hours, Meteorological Department officials said Wednesday.

They said that fresh precipitation brought the temperature down even as Gulmarg Tuesday night recorded sub-zero temperatures.

MeT officials said that fresh snowfall was reported from the upper reaches of Gulmarg and other places including Pir Ki Gali.

They said most of the plains recorded light rains.