Rains lash plains; higher reaches receive snowfall

Srinagar: The upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall and the plains received light rains during the last 24 hours, Meteorological Department officials said Wednesday.
They said that fresh precipitation brought the temperature down even as Gulmarg Tuesday night recorded sub-zero temperatures.
MeT officials said that fresh snowfall was reported from the upper reaches of Gulmarg and other places including Pir Ki Gali.
They said most of the plains recorded light rains.
“Fresh snowfall and rains resulted in a further drop in maximum and minimum temperatures,” the MeT officials said.
“We expect the light to moderate rains over plains and light snowfall in the high reaches at scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K Wednesday evening to Thursday morning,” they said.
According to MeT officials, Srinagar received 2.3 mm of rainfall, Pahalgam 9.4 mm, Qazigund 0.9 mm, Gulmarg 2.6 mm, Kupwara 0.4 mm, Banihal 0.1 mm, Batote 2.8 mm, and Bhaderwah 10.1 mm.
Regarding the minimum temperatures, the MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius against 7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.
Qazigund recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius against 6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.6 degrees Celsius against 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius against 6.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius below normal.
Jammu recorded a low of 16.8 degrees Celsius against 18.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.