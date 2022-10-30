Rains likely in plains, snowfall in upper reaches from Monday night: MeT

Srinagar: While most places in Kashmir recorded below-normal minimum temperatures on Sunday, Meteorological Department officials here said that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) was likely to affect J&K from Monday night that would result in rains in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches.
“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining regions from the night of October 31. Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain in plains and light snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K is most likely during October 31 night to November 1 late afternoon,” MeT Director Sonam Lotus said here. “Thereafter cloudy weather is expected during November 1 evening to November 4 afternoon with the possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places.” Lotus said that two more back-to-back WDs were likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from November 4 afternoon to November 8 afternoon.
“Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate rain and snow in plains and light to moderate snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K is most likely during this period,” he said adding that there would be a drastic fall in day temperatures and days would be colder.
Lotus said that the snowfall and low temperatures might lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila Pass, Mughal Road, and Sadna Top.
He urged the farmers to harvest their agricultural produce including fruits that are prone to damage in snowfall and low temperatures.
“Carry necessary pruning of trees and drain out excess water from the orchards,” Lotus said.