Rains likely in plains, snowfall in upper reaches from Monday night: MeT

Srinagar: While most places in Kashmir recorded below-normal minimum temperatures on Sunday, Meteorological Department officials here said that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) was likely to affect J&K from Monday night that would result in rains in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining regions from the night of October 31. Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain in plains and light snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K is most likely during October 31 night to November 1 late afternoon,” MeT Director Sonam Lotus said here. “Thereafter cloudy weather is expected during November 1 evening to November 4 afternoon with the possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places.” Lotus said that two more back-to-back WDs were likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from November 4 afternoon to November 8 afternoon.