Rains, snow in Kashmir, more precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir on Saturday received light to moderate rains and upper reaches snowfall even as Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation in next 24 hours.

“There has been light to moderate rains in plains and light snowfall at upper reaches of Kashmir during last 24 hours,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir adding that there was forecast of isolated to scattered light to moderate rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

“After that there likely chances of dry weather till November 26,” they said while ruling out the possibility of major snowfall till the end of this month.

MeT officials said, Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2°C against 0.4°C on the previous night while temperature was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.