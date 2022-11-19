Rains, snow in Kashmir, more precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir on Saturday received light to moderate rains and upper reaches snowfall even as Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation in next 24 hours.
“There has been light to moderate rains in plains and light snowfall at upper reaches of Kashmir during last 24 hours,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir adding that there was forecast of isolated to scattered light to moderate rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.
“After that there likely chances of dry weather till November 26,” they said while ruling out the possibility of major snowfall till the end of this month.
MeT officials said, Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2°C against 0.4°C on the previous night while temperature was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 1.8°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night while temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
In Pahalgam, they said, the mercury settled at minus 1.3°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
MeT officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 2.8°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place.
Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla they said recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the officials said adding that it was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.8°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, they said.
Jammu recorded a low of 11.7°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 4.6°C, Leh minus 10.1°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 7.1°C, the officials said.
Kupwara issues advisory:
In view of prediction by Meteorological Department for widespread snowfall/rainfall spell of moderate intensity during 19 to 21of this month, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray on Saturday issued an advisory for the people of the district in general and the people residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgumd, Nowgam, Kumkadi and on the periphery of different Nallahs/rivers prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district in particular.
He advised the residents of these areas to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till improvement of weather.
Further, the general public have been advised to avoid traveling to these areas without proper information on the weather system and in case of accumulation of snow on roads.
The advisory further reads that in case of any urgency, the general public can contact the District Administration Control Room on phone number 01955-253522 and Police Control Room(PCR) Kupwara on 01955-252451 and PCR Handwara on 01955-262295.
Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of Irrigation & FC, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective Headquarters without permission from DC office and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency.