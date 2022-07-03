Rajouri areas without water supply for 6 months

Rajouri: Hundreds of households as well as business establishments in Lower Jawahar Nagar and Thudi areas of Rajouri town are without water supply for the past six months.

The water crisis in these areas is a result of a lone water supply scheme in the locality getting closed due to the drying of the dug well. The locals are accusing the concerned department of gross negligence and paying no attention to their plight.

Locals of Thudi and Lower Jawahar Nagar including Petrol Pump Mohalla, Power Station Mohalla, Batala Mang Mohalla, Chouhan Mohalla, and Chapriyaan said that the lone water supply scheme of their localities got closed in January this year.