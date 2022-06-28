Rajouri blast cases solved: ADGP Jammu

Rajouri: The cases of multiple explosions in Kotranka and Budhal areas of Rajouri during the last three months have been solved, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said Tuesday.
In an official statement, Singh said that the twin blasts rocked Kotranka town on March 26, and in another blast on April 19, two people were injured.
He said that in this regard, FIR No 25/2022 under Sections 120-B, 121-A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code 3/4, Explosives Substances Act, and 16/18 ULA (P) Act and FIR No 33/2022 under Section 120-B, 121-A, 122, and 307 of the IPC 3/4, Explosives Substances Act and 16/18 ULA(P) Act were registered at Police Station Kandi while another blast took place in Shahpur, Budhal on April 24 in which two more persons were injured.
Singh said that FIR No 31/2022 under Section 307, 120-B, 121-A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code 3/4 of the Explosives Substances Act and 16/18 ULA (P) Act was registered at Police Station Budhal in this regard.
“Working on leads, joint teams of Police and 60 RR (14 Sector) of the Army conducted multiple raids and search operations at various locations in Larkoti, Targain, Jaglanoo, and Draaj areas of Rajouri and apprehended two suspects Muhammad Shabir, son of Ghulam Hussain of Draaj, Budhal and Muhammad Sadiq, son of Ibrahim of Draaj, Budhal who were involved in these incidents,” he said.
Singh said that during the investigation, it had come to fore that the three accused Talib Shah, son of Haider Shah, Muhammad Shabir, son of Ghulam Hussain, and Muhammad Sadiq, son of Ibrahim, all residents of Draaj, Budhal were involved in these blasts. “They were working on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers and received weapons, ammunition, and explosives and later used these IEDs to trigger blasts,” he said.
Singh said that during preliminary investigation it had surfaced that this group was headed by Talib Hussain Shah who collected three consignments of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the Lamberi-Kalakote area in January, March, and April 2022.
He said that the two accused Muhammad Shabir and Muhammad Sadiq had been arrested and the third accused Talib Shah, who is the commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Rajouri was absconding.
Singh said Talib was instrumental in almost all incidents of violence in Pir Panjal districts during the past three years.
“It has also come to the fore that this group was sheltering a few Kashmir-based LeT terrorists in general area Kandi-Budhal and was making efforts to revive militancy in Pir Panjal districts,” he said.
Singh said that during questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that they had hidden some explosive material in the forests of the Draaj area, and during searches Police and 60 RR recovered five IEDs, five remote controls, 19 power sources, and 10 fuses.