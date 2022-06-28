Rajouri blast cases solved: ADGP Jammu

Rajouri: The cases of multiple explosions in Kotranka and Budhal areas of Rajouri during the last three months have been solved, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said Tuesday.

In an official statement, Singh said that the twin blasts rocked Kotranka town on March 26, and in another blast on April 19, two people were injured.

He said that in this regard, FIR No 25/2022 under Sections 120-B, 121-A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code 3/4, Explosives Substances Act, and 16/18 ULA (P) Act and FIR No 33/2022 under Section 120-B, 121-A, 122, and 307 of the IPC 3/4, Explosives Substances Act and 16/18 ULA(P) Act were registered at Police Station Kandi while another blast took place in Shahpur, Budhal on April 24 in which two more persons were injured.