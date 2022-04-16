Rajouri drowning Man dies, another critical

Rajouri, Apr 16: A man died while another was critically injured in an incident of drowning at Ladoth village of Rajouri.
Police said that both men were crossing a stream when were drowned.
The local villagers reached on the spot and brought both out of water body, said officials.
They, however, said that one of them identified as Mohammad Nurani (25) son of Ayub Ahmed Bakerwal had died due to drowning.
The other one identified as Mohd Iqbal (29) son of Yaqoob resident of Shambar Gharat is in critical condition and under treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Both the victims were removed from the water body by Darshan Kumar and Kamal Kishore. People are hailing their bravery.