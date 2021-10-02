Rajouri flash floods: Body of second victim found

Rajouri: Authorities on Saturday recovered the body of the second victim of Rajouri flash floods in which a mother-daughter duo got washed away in a rivulet on Friday morning.

The two identified as Gulzar Bi (55) wife of Muhammad Akbar and her daughter Maqsood Bi (35) were crossing a rivulet in the wee morning hours of Friday, when they got washed away in flash floods. Body of Gulzar Bi was recovered on Friday evening while the body of Maqsood Bi was recovered on Saturday evening.

Officials said that a team of administration along with locals conducted searches in Munawar Tawi river in Nowshera that flows along Jammu Rajouri-Poonch highway where body of Maqsood Bi was recovered. Police said that legal formalities into the matter are going on.