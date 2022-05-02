Rajouri forests become prone to fire incidents amid dry season

Rajouri: Amid dry season and rise in temperature, the forest areas of Rajouri district have become prone to fire incidents. Fourteen fire incidents were reported in last one month and damage was caused to 18 hectares of forest area in Nowshera sub division alone.
The District Magistrate has issued an advisory now asking people to share information of forest fire incidents timely. He further warned strict action against those involved in the forest fire.
They said that a number of fire incidents have occured across the district in last few weeks causing widespread damage to forest belt and flora and fauna.
Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera, Nilima Shah told Greater Kashmir that 14 incidents of forest fire have been reported in Nowshera forest division in last one month.
She further informed that 18 hectares of forest area have suffered damage in these incidents.
In another fervent appeal, Divisional Forest Officer appealed people to help the department in prevention and containment of fire incidents.
"We appeal people from all walks of life to help the department in fighting forest fires," DFO appealed.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Rajouri have issued an advisory for people in the district appealing for sharing timely information of forest fire incidents.
The District Magistrate have requested civil society members, PRIs, NGOs and common masses in the district to help the authorities to fight forest fires.
The DM Rajouri have also mentioned about provision of law in which action can be taken against those involved in the crime.