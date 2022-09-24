Rajouri girl participates in 'Best Diplomats UN Simulation Conference' in Dubai

“Best Diplomats”, as its home page describes it, is a New York based Organization which claims to focus on organizing “Diplomatic Simulations of the United Nations” which serves as a platform for young leaders and change makers to exchange ideas and resolve the most challenging global issues. “These diplomatic simulations of the United Nations are an ideal avenue for young diplomats to grasp and grip the lobbying and critical thinking skill set that will enable them to become a better diplomat,” it claims.

“I appeared in different stages of selection for this conference and finally got selected for this international conference,” an elated Fiza said.

She added that in this conference, held from September 16 to 19 in Dubai, over 173 selected delegates from across the world took part and spoke on the challenge of “Global food crisis.”

“We were six delegates from India who took part in the conference and from Jammu and Kashmir, I was the only delegate,” Fiza said.

Giving a brief account of her presentation, she said, “I spoke on the issue of “Global food crisis in Greenland” and my research based presentation was appreciated by all the participants of this conference."

Her proud parents Mehmood Ahmed Dar and Raquia Begum, elated over their daughter’s achievement, assert, “She has not just made us proud but has won laurels for Rajouri and entire J&K.”

She described her experience in this conference as “the most memorable one in her life.” “Participating in an international conference after studying in Rajouri is a big opportunity and I am lucky enough to have this opportunity,” she said.