Rajouri receives light showers

Rajouri: Amid forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in next three days, Rajouri district Monday received moderate showers which affected normal life while Police issued an advisory asking people to take all precautions to avert loss of life and property in case of rainfall.

Since morning, Rajouri received fresh rainfall of moderate intensity, affecting normal life to some extent.

Although the farmers are happy with the showers as it these are highly beneficial for growing maize crop, normal life remained affected to some extent as people refrained from coming out of houses for normal work, making market deserted with the presence of very less number of customers.

Officials of the district administration said that no reports of any kind of loss of life or property had been received from any part of the district. They said that the official machinery was on a high alert to deal with the situation that might arise out due to heavy rainfall in the next three days.