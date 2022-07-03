Rajouri residents demand expediting work on 3 vital projects

Rajouri: People in Rajouri are irked at the prolonged delay in the completion of three vital road and bridge projects started in the district years ago.

The projects were started to improve the road connectivity in and around the town. Now the demand for early completion of these projects is gathering pace.

Three vital projects were started four to five years ago in and around Rajouri town to improve road connectivity in the town.

These projects include the construction of Vedanta Aashram Bridge and circular road from this bridge to Abdullah Bridge via Tariq Bridge, construction of another bridge alongside Abdullah Bridge in Gujjar Mandi Market, and construction of the bridge from highway Panjpeer to Jawahar Nagar Thudi which has been named Batala Mang Bridge.