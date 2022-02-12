Rajouri residents demand fire service stations in all sub divisions

Rajouri: At a time when number of fire mishaps, especially in rural areas of Rajouri is witnessing a rise, Fire and Emergency Services Department only has three fire service stations and two fire service posts across Rajouri district.
During the last few years, Rajouri has witnessed increase in the incidents of burning of cattlesheds in winter and dry grass heaps in summer.
However, the Fire and Emergency Services Department only has two fire service posts across the district - one in main town Rajouri and one at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine at Shahdra Sharif in Thanamandi.
Furthermore, there are only three fireservice stations across the district - one at Rajouri district headquarters, one at Nowshera sub division headquarters, and one at Kalakote sub division headquarters.
Two sub division headquarters in the district - Sunderbani and Kotranka - have no fire service station despite vast area in jurisdiction.
Any blaze in the district is responded from these five fire service stations and posts and it some time for the fire tenders to reach at the site. In Thanamandi, Darhal, and Manjakote tehsils, most of the area is in a hilly terrain but there is no fire service station to respond to fire incidents.
A number of social activists as well as political leaders have appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to sanction fire service stations and posts for all sub divisions of Rajouri district.
Incharge Fire Station Office Rajouri, Muhammad Maqbool Hussain said that the proposal of establishing new stations was already under process with the authorities.