Rajouri residents demand fire service stations in all sub divisions

However, the Fire and Emergency Services Department only has two fire service posts across the district - one in main town Rajouri and one at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine at Shahdra Sharif in Thanamandi.

Furthermore, there are only three fireservice stations across the district - one at Rajouri district headquarters, one at Nowshera sub division headquarters, and one at Kalakote sub division headquarters.

Two sub division headquarters in the district - Sunderbani and Kotranka - have no fire service station despite vast area in jurisdiction.