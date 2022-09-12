Rajouri residents demand increase in autorickshaws

Rajouri: Drivers of autorickshaws have decried the lack of basic facilities on several routes they ply their vehicles on while local residents have demanded dedicated auto stands to facilitate commuting.

Sharda Kumari, a woman from Jawahar Nagar, said that on all routes of Rajouri town the main system of public transport are auto rickshaws which account for over ninety percent movement of passengers in the town.

She said that people from all walks of life board auto rickshaws to move from one place to another and these light vehicles are the main sources of transportation, especially for students.