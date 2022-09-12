Rajouri residents demand increase in autorickshaws

Rajouri: Drivers of autorickshaws have decried the lack of basic facilities on several routes they ply their vehicles on while local residents have demanded dedicated auto stands to facilitate commuting.
Sharda Kumari, a woman from Jawahar Nagar, said that on all routes of Rajouri town the main system of public transport are auto rickshaws which account for over ninety percent movement of passengers in the town.
She said that people from all walks of life board auto rickshaws to move from one place to another and these light vehicles are the main sources of transportation, especially for students.
Mohammad Qayoom, another local resident of Rajouri town, said that strengthening the movement of auto rickshaws was direly required. He said that there are no dedicated auto stands in Rajouri town and they follow specific routes for movement and restrictions imposed by police are another hurdle in the smooth movement of autorickshaws.
"There should be specific auto stands in town especially on Khandli Rajouri route, Salani Hospital route, Salani Mandi route and Hospital Bus-stand route so that passengers can find a particular spot for boarding the auto rickshaws," locals said demanding that Motor Vehicles Department devise a policy for movement of auto rickshaws in the town and to facilitate both drivers and passengers.
Drivers of auto rickshaws also decried the lack of basic amenities.
"There are no proper auto stands for our vehicles and there is also no movement chart for us," said Rattan Lal, driver of an auto rickshaw.
He added that auto rickshaws ferry most of the passengers in Rajouri town but have to face “so many problems that we are not even allowed to park our vehicles at any road for boarding passengers.”
"We appeal to the Government to make a proper policy for our movement and parking besides other basic facilities," another auto driver Satish Chander said.
Officials of the motor vehicles department could not be contacted for their comment.