Rajouri residents protest against water shortage

Rajouri: People from Chapriyan area of Rajouri town staged a protest demonstration against the Jal Shakti Department on Sunday for continued water shortage in their area.
Raising slogans against the Jal Shakti Department, the locals from Chapriyan blocked the Rajouri Khandli road in Rajouri town, disrupting the movement of traffic.
They accused the officers of the department of failing to address their grievance despite being informed a dozen times.
The protesters said that their locality was facing a shortage of water.