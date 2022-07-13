Kashmir

Rajouri road closed for 9th day

Rajouri: A road connecting over a dozen localities in three villages of the Panihad area of Rajouri is lying close for the past nine days.

Locals said that the main surface connectivity of the Panihad area with the district headquarters that starts from Kotedhara and ends at Panihad was lying closed for the past nine days due to multiple slides.

They appealed to the government to immediately intervene to carry out the restoration work on the road.

