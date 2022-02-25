Rajouri school building suffers damage in road construction work

“We request the District Magistrate to register FIR against the contractor who has destroyed the government property,” he said.

Chowdhary said that this building was damaged just to earn some money and questioned how the work on the project got clearance.

Meanwhile, SED through the office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Rajouri established contact with Police for action in this matter.

The CEO established contact with Station House Officer (SHO) Kandi to take legal action in this matter and to register an FIR against the contractor.