Rajouri school building suffers damage in road construction work

Rajouri: The building of the Government High School in Kanthol village of Rajouri suffered damage in a road construction work after which the School Education Department (SED) established contact with Police for registration of an FIR against the contractor of the road project.
The building of the Government High School Kanthol is located in a village and the road was recently been constructed from near the school building resulting in a portion of the building suffering damage.
In a tweet, social and political activist Guftar Chowdhary said that Government High School Kanthol had been destroyed by the contractor along with some locals of Panchyat.
“We request the District Magistrate to register FIR against the contractor who has destroyed the government property,” he said.
Chowdhary said that this building was damaged just to earn some money and questioned how the work on the project got clearance.
Meanwhile, SED through the office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Rajouri established contact with Police for action in this matter.
The CEO established contact with Station House Officer (SHO) Kandi to take legal action in this matter and to register an FIR against the contractor.