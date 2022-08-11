Rajouri terrorist attack condemned by political leaders

Srinagar: Several political leaders have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an army camp at Pargal in Rajouri district.

OMAR ABDULLAH

“Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families and my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers and jawans injured in the attack,” National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

DEVENDER SINGH RANA

“Anguished at the terror attack at Rajouri .I salute the bravehearts the martyred soldiers who laid their lives for the Nation Pakistan a crumbling nation is desperate n is using regulars to create disharmony in J&K but will never succeed. My condolences to the bereaved families,” wrote senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Twitter.

TARUN CHUG

" I Strongly condemn terror attack on army camp in Rajouri village. My deepest condolences to the families of martyrs and prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to perpetrators of despicable attacks," said BJP leader Tarun Chug..

He added that these attackers originating from Pakistan reflect the evil designs of our enemies towards peace and development of the region established by pro-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (KNS)