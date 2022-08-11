Rajouri terrorist attack condemned by political leaders

Srinagar: Several political leaders have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an army camp at Pargal in Rajouri district.
OMAR ABDULLAH
“Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families and my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers and jawans injured in the attack,” National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
DEVENDER SINGH RANA
“Anguished at the terror attack at Rajouri .I salute the bravehearts the martyred soldiers who laid their lives for the Nation Pakistan a crumbling nation is desperate n is using regulars to create disharmony in J&K but will never succeed. My condolences to the bereaved families,” wrote senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Twitter.
TARUN CHUG
" I Strongly condemn terror attack on army camp in Rajouri village. My deepest condolences to the families of martyrs and prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to perpetrators of despicable attacks," said BJP leader Tarun Chug..
He added that these attackers originating from Pakistan reflect the evil designs of our enemies towards peace and development of the region established by pro-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (KNS)
CONGRESS
Congress has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an army post in Rajouri district and expressed shock over the loss of three jawans besides injuries to three others.
Lauding the army and security forces for eliminating the two terrorists involved in the ttack and he saluted the valour and bravery of the jawans martyred or injured in the encounter.
JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has termed the attack as a cowardly act and said that the terrorists and their mentors shall not succeed in their nefarious designs.
APNI PARTY
Apni Party has expressed sympathy with the family members of the brave hearts of the Indian Army who gave supreme sacrifice while fighting the terrorists during an attack on Pargal Army Camp in Darhal, Rajouri district on Thursday morning.
In a statement issued in Jammu, the Apni Party has strongly condemned the terrorist attack and termed it as an attempt to destablise the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The enemies of peace are trying everything to hurt the peace and prosperity in J&K with their nefarious designs by carrying out such attacks on the security forces. We strongly condemn the attack and express our sympathy to the family members of three brave soldiers of the Indian Army who laid down their lives for the nation,” the statement reads. The Apni Party prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the Indian Army and prayed for courage to their family members. The Party leaders said that they will continue to oppose elements who are bent upon to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in J&K and mislead the innocent youth.
National Conference
Former Minister and President Central Zone JKNC Babu Rampal along with other office bearers have condemned the attack. He paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice.