Rajouri town facing difficulty in garbage disposal

Rajouri: Rajouri town is facing a difficult situation in terms of proper dumping and disposal of garbage amid unavailability of a proper site, forcing the municipal authorities to dump garbage under the open sky.

Locals from Rajouri said that garbage dumping was a big problem in Rajouri since decades with the concerned authorities having failed to have found any solution of this never-ending problem.

They said that on a daily basis, sweepers of Municipal Council Rajouri collect garbage from the nearby localities but dump it under the open sky in an area near new bus stand of Salanibridge which is the main entrance of Rajouri town from Jammu highway.