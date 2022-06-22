Rajouri’s 70 nomads stuck in snow-bound areas

Rajouri: The authorities Wednesday launched a massive rescue and tracking operation to establish contact with around 70 nomads hailing from different parts of Rajouri district who are presently living in their seasonal houses in the upper reaches of Shopian, Kulgam, and Reasi districts.

Officials said that nomads from the Rajouri district were present in the upper reaches under the seasonal migration and most of the upper reaches were receiving unexpected snowfall for the past few days.