Rajouri’s 70 nomads stuck in snow-bound areas

Rajouri: The authorities Wednesday launched a massive rescue and tracking operation to establish contact with around 70 nomads hailing from different parts of Rajouri district who are presently living in their seasonal houses in the upper reaches of Shopian, Kulgam, and Reasi districts.
Officials said that nomads from the Rajouri district were present in the upper reaches under the seasonal migration and most of the upper reaches were receiving unexpected snowfall for the past few days.
They said that at three different locations that fall in Reasi, Kulgam, and Shopian districts, snowfall occurred in areas where these nomads were living due to which there was every possibility that they were at risk.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rajouri, Imran Rashid Kataria told Greater Kashmir that the administration was worried about the nomads at these three locations.
“There are around 30 nomads in Kausar Nag area of Kulgam district. The matter was taken up with the concerned district administration. These nomads have been tracked and contacted telephonically and are now being provided basic support,” he said.
Kataria said that there were around 10 nomads at Adarwas in the Shopian district who were also tracked and contacted and they too were safe.
He said that 30 to 35 nomads were present in the Thill, Shok, and Gagra areas of Chassana tehsil in Reasi district who had made a distress call on Tuesday evening.
“A team of the Army was dispatched by Samote-based Rashtriya Rifles which is trekking for the past 8 hours and is expected to reach the location of these nomads by late Wednesday evening,” Kataria said.
He said that there was no loss of human life in any area but there was every possibility of the loss of livestock.