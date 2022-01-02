Rajwar residents demand fire service station for their area

Kupwara: The residents of Rajwar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to set up a fire service station in the area.
They said that Rajwar comprises over 60 villages having a population of thousands of people but was yet deprived of this basic facility.
The residents said that the nearest fire station for them is at Handwara and at the time of any fire incident, they have to wait for hours for the fire tenders to reach the spot.
“By the time, the fire tenders reach the spot, property worth lakhs get damaged,” Imran, a resident of Rajpora said. He said that the people of Rajwar had approached successive dispensations for setting up a fire service station at Zachaldara tehsil headquarter but to no avail.
The residents said that during recent years they had lost property worth crores due to the lack of a fire service station in their area.
“Had there been a fire service station in our area, the damage could have been less,” said another local from Rajwar. The residents said that they were unable to figure out why their area had been deprived of this basic facility. The residents appealed Director General Fire Service to establish a fire service station in their area.
District Development Council (DDC) Rajwar member Mir Suliaman said that he had taken up this issue with the concerned authorities.