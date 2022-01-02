Rajwar residents demand fire service station for their area

Kupwara: The residents of Rajwar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to set up a fire service station in the area.

They said that Rajwar comprises over 60 villages having a population of thousands of people but was yet deprived of this basic facility.

The residents said that the nearest fire station for them is at Handwara and at the time of any fire incident, they have to wait for hours for the fire tenders to reach the spot.