Rape accused arrested within hours of complaint: Police

It said that a case under relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Kreeri and ian nvestigation was started.

The Police statement said that during ithe nvestigation, after strenuous efforts the accused person was traced and arrested within hours after the complaint was received.

It said that the accused has been shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.

“Furthermore, medico-legal formalities of the victim girl have been conducted and further investigation of the case is in progress,” the Police statement said.