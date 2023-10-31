Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function held

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the campuses of the University with an aim to inculcate the values of unity and integrity among the students.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge was administered by the DSW Deputy Directors in their respective campuses which was attended by students from different departments. On the occasion, Dr Irfan Alam Malik, Dean Students Welfare (DSW) while highlighting the importance of the National Unity Day which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stated that “the day is an ode to the tireless efforts and contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in integrating the states into one unified India”.