R&B starts black-topping of a Bhaderwah road

Bhadarwah: After a prolonged wait of more than 10 years, residents of Kulsari village Bhaderwah finally heaved a sigh of relief as the R&B department started black-topping the 1.5-km Kulsari road.

The road remained in news after the villagers stopped the cavalcade of Lt Governor's Advisor on June 25 and informed him about the situation of villagers since decades in absence of road connectivity.

Sarpanch Kulsari Sajid Mir along with Incharge AEE R&B Bhaderwah Krishan Gopal, TO to Xen R&B Bhadarwah Bal Krishan and others kick-started the black topping of the Kulsari road from petrol pump to motorable bridge Kulsari, much to the delight of the villagers who had gathered there in large numbers to see their dream come true.

Sarpanch Kulsari Mir said, "After 10 years, we were able to see the work of blacktopping on the long-pending dream of our Panchayat."