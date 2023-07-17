RDD organises rally to discourage use of plastic at Baltal base camp

Ganderbal: In order to eliminate the use of plastic products and ensure plastic free Shri Amarnathji yatra, Rural Development Department (RDD) in collaboration with other sanitation agencies today conducted awareness rally at Base Camp Baltal.

The rally was headed by the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani along with Camp Director Baltal in which all stakeholders participated.

During the rally, all stakeholders including yatries and shopkeepers were urged to use jute bags and other eco-friendly products including bio-degradable products during the Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC Ganderbal and Camp Director Baltal said that the UT government has taken significant steps to transform the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra into a zero-waste journey by promoting cleanliness, waste management and emphasized the importance of instilling a sense of responsibility towards the environment among the pilgrims.

During the rally, reusable cloth bags were distributed among the pilgrims to encourage them to avoid single-use plastic during Yatra.