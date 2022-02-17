Re-opening of schools, colleges: Div Com Kashmir directs officers to implement CAB strictly

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today directed the concerned Officers to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to prevent spread of virus while schools and colleges are re-opened.

The Div Com passed on the directions while chairing a meeting regarding reopening of schools and colleges in Kashmir division. He stressed for framing of uniform check list for every educational institution regarding covid containment measures within their institutions and also maintain highest level of sanitation all the time to ensure reopening of these institutions in a very secure environment for the students as well as teachers.