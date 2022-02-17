Re-opening of schools, colleges: Div Com Kashmir directs officers to implement CAB strictly

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today directed the concerned Officers to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to prevent spread of virus while schools and colleges are re-opened.
The Div Com passed on the directions while chairing a meeting regarding reopening of schools and colleges in Kashmir division. He stressed for framing of uniform check list for every educational institution regarding covid containment measures within their institutions and also maintain highest level of sanitation all the time to ensure reopening of these institutions in a very secure environment for the students as well as teachers.
The meeting was attended by Director School Education, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director Colleges, Principals and Heads of Institutions, Incharge Divisional Covid Control Room, Kashmir and other concerned officers.
The Div Com said before opening of school, the concerned administration of the institution shall inspect these institutions physically and ascertain about the preparedness and planning before throwing these institutions open for our children.
He said that in physical aspects of check list must include cleaning of grounds, classrooms, availability of clean water and reparation of washrooms. He instructed all the institution heads to designate a nodal officer who will be supervising the Covid specific activities in these institutions.
He also directed to all ZEOs to submit their interim report about the readiness of these institutions found from check list to the concerned CEOs of their districts for allowing offline education before February 28, 2022.
Besides, he said that every class room shall possess list of Do's and Dont's of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Covid specific Pamphlets in their classrooms besides soaps/ sanitizers must be available for handwashing purpose and also proper disposal of masks should be taken care as per scientific methods of disposal.