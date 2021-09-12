Reach out to poor, BJP party leaders told

Nowshera: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vibodh Gupta Sunday urged the party leaders to reach out to the poor and weaker sections of society and make them aware about the various welfare programmes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

A statement of BJP issued here said that during a meeting with the party leaders and workers in Nowshera, Gupta asked them to work hard saying, “Presently the Centre is providing all the necessary support to J&K and Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have high expectations of the party leaders and workers.”

He also gave details about forthcoming party programmes and events saying that September 17 is the birthday of PM Modi and 7 October marks the 20th anniversary of the day Modi first became the chief minister of Gujarat.